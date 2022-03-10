Misrikh Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Misrikh Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Misrikh is an assembly constituency in the Sitapur district, in the Awadh region of the state of Uttar Pradesh.

The Misrikh legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 23, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the Scheduled Caste category and it falls in the Misrikh Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Misrikh was won by Ram Krishna Bhargava of the BJP.

He defeated BSP's Manish Kumar Rawat.

Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by SP's Ram Pal Rajwanshi.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Ram Krishna Bhargava garnered 86403 votes, securing 39.33 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 20672 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 9.41 percent.