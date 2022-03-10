Mirzapur Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Mirzapur Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Mirzapur is an assembly constituency in the Mirzapur district, in the East region of the state of Uttar Pradesh

The Mirzapur legislative assembly constituency went to polls on March 7, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Mirzapur Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Mirzapur was won by Ratnakar Mishr of the BJP.

He defeated SP's Kailash Chaurasiya.

Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by SP's Kailash Nath Chaurasiya.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Ratnakar Mishr garnered 109196 votes, securing 48.48 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 57412 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 25.49 percent.

The total number of voters in the Mirzapur constituency stands at with male voters and female voters.