Mini Cooper Row: CPM removes CITU leader Anilkumar from official duties

P.K. Anilkumar, a prominent leader of the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), has been relieved of all his organisational responsibilities by the CPM Ernakulam district committee on Friday, June 16. This decision follows a wave of controversy sparked by Anilkumar's recent purchase of a lavish Mini Cooper car, valued at around Rs 50 lakh.
During a meeting held under the guidance of State Secretary M.V. Govindan, the CPM district committee unanimously decided to remove Anilkumar from his position. The decision was prompted by mounting concerns over the appropriateness of a labor union leader owning an expensive luxury vehicle.
Moreover, allegations suggesting Anilkumar's ownership of three additional luxury cars intensified the scrutiny surrounding the matter.
Anilkumar, the state general secretary of the Kerala Petroleum and Gas Workers Union, defended himself by asserting that the Mini Cooper was purchased by his wife, who happens to be an employee of the Indian Oil Corporation (IOC).
However, these explanations failed to assuage the public's doubts, raising questions about the source of funds and the ethics surrounding such extravagant possessions.
Adding to Anilkumar's predicament, the controversy also resurfaced an earlier incident involving allegations of assault and the use of a casteist slur. A woman from the Scheduled Caste community came forward, accusing Anilkumar of assaulting her husband and subjecting her to humiliation during a protest. This renewed allegation further fueled public outrage and intensified demands for a thorough investigation.
In addition to the Mini Cooper row, the CPM meeting also addressed the findings of a party commission that scrutinised the defeat of the Left Democratic Front (LDF) in the Thrikkakara by-election. A.K. Balan and T.P. Ramakrishnan, senior leaders appointed to analyse the electoral setback, acknowledged certain internal irregularities within the party.
However, the district committee refrained from imposing punitive measures against party leaders in light of this setback. Instead, a commitment was made to proactively rectify the identified flaws to ensure such mistakes are not repeated in future elections.
