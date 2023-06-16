Mini Cooper Row: CPM removes CITU leader Anilkumar from official duties

The decision was prompted by mounting concerns over the appropriateness of a labor union leader owning an expensive luxury vehicle.

P.K. Anilkumar, a prominent leader of the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), has been relieved of all his organisational responsibilities by the CPM Ernakulam district committee on Friday, June 16. This decision follows a wave of controversy sparked by Anilkumar's recent purchase of a lavish Mini Cooper car, valued at around Rs 50 lakh.

During a meeting held under the guidance of State Secretary M.V. Govindan, the CPM district committee unanimously decided to remove Anilkumar from his position. The decision was prompted by mounting concerns over the appropriateness of a labor union leader owning an expensive luxury vehicle.