CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homepolitics NewsMini Cooper Row: CPM removes CITU leader Anilkumar from official duties

Mini Cooper Row: CPM removes CITU leader Anilkumar from official duties

Mini Cooper Row: CPM removes CITU leader Anilkumar from official duties
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 16, 2023 4:05:10 PM IST (Published)

The decision was prompted by mounting concerns over the appropriateness of a labor union leader owning an expensive luxury vehicle.

P.K. Anilkumar, a prominent leader of the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), has been relieved of all his organisational responsibilities by the CPM Ernakulam district committee on Friday, June 16. This decision follows a wave of controversy sparked by Anilkumar's recent purchase of a lavish Mini Cooper car, valued at around Rs 50 lakh.

During a meeting held under the guidance of State Secretary M.V. Govindan, the CPM district committee unanimously decided to remove Anilkumar from his position. The decision was prompted by mounting concerns over the appropriateness of a labor union leader owning an expensive luxury vehicle.
Moreover, allegations suggesting Anilkumar's ownership of three additional luxury cars intensified the scrutiny surrounding the matter.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X