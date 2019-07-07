Politics
Milind Deora quits as Mumbai Congress chief, suggests collective leadership for the unit
Updated : July 07, 2019 04:10 PM IST
Mumbai Congress President Milind Deora has resigned from his post on Sunday, barely three months before the crucial Maharashtra Assembly elections.
He has recommended a provisional set up of a collective leadership of three senior leaders to oversee the city unit.
Deora is likely to move to New Delhi for a national role in the Congress.
