Milak Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Milak Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates.

Milak is an assembly constituency in the Rampur district, in the Ruhelkhand region of the state of Uttar Pradesh.

The Milak legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 14, 2022. The assembly seat is reserved for the Scheduled Caste category and it falls in the Rampur Lok Sabha constituency.

TBD - CMS iframe results code

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Milak was won by Rajbala of the BJP. He defeated SP's Vijay Singh. Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by SP's Vijay Singh.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Rajbala garnered 89861 votes, securing 41.54 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 16667 votes. In percentage terms, the victory margin was 7.7 percent.

The total number of voters in the Milak constituency stands at with male voters and female voters.

The Milak constituency has a literacy level of 0 percent.