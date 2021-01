Calling External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar a great diplomat and leader, outgoing US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has said the US-India relationship was made ”all the stronger” while working with a friend like him.

The US-India relationship was made all the stronger with a great diplomat and leader as my friend, Pompeo tweeted. Pompeo also posted a picture of him with Jaishankar along with the tweet.

In the same tweet, he thanked Jaishankar. Pompeo used the hashtag ’Howdy Mody’ to signify the historic address of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with President Donald Trump in Houston in 2019. He also used #’ModiHaitoMumkinHai’, which means Modi makes it possible.