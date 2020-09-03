Politics Mike Pompeo announces fresh restrictions on Chinese diplomats in US Updated : September 03, 2020 09:41 AM IST It comes as part of a Trump administration campaign against alleged Chinese influence operations and espionage activity. The State Department said it also would take action to help ensure all Chinese embassy and consular social media accounts were ”properly identified.” Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply