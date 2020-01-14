Here are the reactions to Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella's criticism of CAA

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella's response on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) to BuzzFeed at a Microsoft event in Manhattan and the company's subsequent statement have received a mixed set of attention in India.

I wish @satyanadella who is from my alma mater @ManipalUni had taken a few minutes n undrstood #CAA bfr respnding 🤷🏻‍♂️

There - was no n is no - problm on anyone legally resident in India from anywhere bcming ceo of infosys or a unicorn or even @MicrosoftIndia https://t.co/6dIuiP2Rg7 — Rajeev Chandrasekhar 🇮🇳 (@rajeev_mp) January 13, 2020



This is Satya Nadella's full statement on CAA. So now, we have Microsoft CEO advising Modi Sarkar that CAA is a bad bad idea and endorsing the protests against it!! pic.twitter.com/DDY4ITkjxf

I am glad Satya Nadella has said what he has. I wish that one of our own IT czars had the courage and wisdom to say this first. Or to say it even now. https://t.co/KsKbDUtMQk

Yes, he is very confused in his statement.Must be the Indian leftist academics in the US who have confused him by misinformation., @satyanadella Pl study the CAA before you comment!We respect you as @Microsoft CEO and you must not make comments to malign India! @narendramodi https://t.co/4WWxmxZkcT

I’m somewhat surprised that Satya Nadella touched this issue, but not at all surprised that he disapproves of India’s citizenship law. A successful firm like Microsoft is built on the principle of treating all people equally regardless of their faith. https://t.co/wcqspaZp4C

Nadella said that he is saddened by the CAA implemented recently by the Narendra Modi government.

"I think what is happening is sad, primarily as sort of someone who grew up there... I think it's just bad... I would love to see a Bangladeshi immigrant who comes to India and creates the next unicorn in India or becomes the next CEO of Infosys," Nadella told BuzzFeed at a Microsoft event in Manhattan.

“My hope is for an India where an immigrant can aspire to found a prosperous start-up or lead a multinational corporation benefitting Indian society and the economy at large,” Nadella later said in a statement on Twitter.

The CAA eases the process for non-Muslims in Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh to gain citizenship in India, but the law has triggered weeks of sometimes violent protests in the country led by Muslim groups and other opposition parties.