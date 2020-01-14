Politics
Here are the reactions to Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella's criticism of CAA
Updated : January 14, 2020 01:20 PM IST
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said that he is saddened by the Citizenship Amendment Act implemented recently by the Narendra Modi government.
The CAA eases the process for non-Muslims in Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh to gain citizenship in India.
The critics see it as discriminatory against Muslims and against India's secular constitution, particularly when clubbed with a proposed National Register of Citizens.
