#CABQuiz#Markets#Vistara
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Politics
Politics

Here are the reactions to Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella's criticism of CAA

Updated : January 14, 2020 01:20 PM IST

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said that he is saddened by the Citizenship Amendment Act implemented recently by the Narendra Modi government.
The CAA eases the process for non-Muslims in Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh to gain citizenship in India.
The critics see it as discriminatory against Muslims and against India's secular constitution, particularly when clubbed with a proposed National Register of Citizens.
Here are the reactions to Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella's criticism of CAA
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

IndusInd Bank Q3 rises 32 percent YoY to Rs 1,300 crore, net interest margin improves

IndusInd Bank Q3 rises 32 percent YoY to Rs 1,300 crore, net interest margin improves

Direct flight between Ahmedabad and Singapore from February 1

Direct flight between Ahmedabad and Singapore from February 1

OYO to lay off 1,000 employees as part of restructuring plan

OYO to lay off 1,000 employees as part of restructuring plan

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV