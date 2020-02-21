#TelecomAGRDues#Coronavirus#Budget2020
Michael Bloomberg struggles to respond to politics of #MeToo era

February 21, 2020

Michael Bloomberg was caught flat-footed during much of Wednesday night’s debate when rival Elizabeth Warren blasted his company’s use of non-disclosure agreements in cases of sexual harassment.
Bloomberg campaigned Thursday in Salt Lake City, Utah, where he showed no sign of changing his approach, bemoaning the division on display during the debate and reinforcing his central point that he’s best positioned to beat Trump.
Bloomberg LP has reportedly faced nearly 40 lawsuits involving 65 plaintiffs on an array of employment issues between 1996 and 2016.
