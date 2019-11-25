#Zee#Telecom#DHFL
Michael Bloomberg entry into US presidential race raises ethics issues

Updated : November 25, 2019 09:07 AM IST

The entry of Bloomberg into the presidential race also raises potential conflict-of-interest questions involving his extensive business holdings, which go well beyond his news service.
Bloomberg’s businesses, which include selling financial data services, employ more than 19,000 people in 69 countries.
When Bloomberg was considering a candidacy in 2016, the news service’s politics news director in Washington, Kathy Kiely, quit and said she did not feel she could do her job without covering Bloomberg aggressively.
