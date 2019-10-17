Business
Mexico deports 311 Indian migrants back to South Asia
Updated : October 17, 2019 01:57 PM IST
The National Immigration Institute said in a statement late Wednesday that it had flown the 310 men and one woman to New Dehli from Toluca.
The migrants had been detained by immigration officials in various Mexican states before being concentrated at a detention centre in the Gulf state of Veracruz in preparation for their deportation.
