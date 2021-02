'Metro Man' E Sreedharan is all set to join BJP ahead of Kerala Assembly elections. He will formally join the saffron party during its Vijay Yatra led by state BJP chief K Surendran from February 21.

The BJP is leaving no stone unturned to make a mark in the southern state. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will flag off the yatra. Senior party leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah will attend the yatra when it reaches Thiruvananthapuram on March 7.

An EC delegation, headed by Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora, had visited the state early this month and said the dates for the assembly polls will be announced soon after considering political parties' suggestions.