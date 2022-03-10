Menhdawal is an assembly constituency in the Sant Kabir Nagar district, in the North East region of the state of Uttar Pradesh.

The Menhdawal legislative assembly constituency went to the polls on March 3, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Sant Kabir Nagar Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Menhdawal was won by Rakesh Singh Baghel of the BJP. He defeated BSP's Anil Kumar Tripathi.

Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha elections, the seat was held by SP's Laxmikant.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Rakesh Singh Baghel garnered 86976 votes, securing 38.69 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 42914 votes. In percentage terms, the victory margin was 19.09 percent.