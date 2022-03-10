Meja Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Meja Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Meja is an assembly constituency in the Prayagraj district, in the East region of the state of Uttar Pradesh .

The Meja legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 27, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Allahabad Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Meja was won by Neelam Karwariya of the BJP.

He defeated SP's Ram Sewak Singh Patel.Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by SP's Girish Chandra Alias Gama Pandey.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Neelam Karwariya garnered 67807 votes, securing 37.42 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 19843 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 10.95 percent.

The total number of voters in the Meja constituency stands at with male voters and female voters.