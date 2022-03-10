  • Business News>
  • politics news>

  • Mehroni Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Mehroni Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Mehroni Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Mehroni Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Profile image
By CNBC-TV18  IST (Published)
Mini

Mehroni Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Get the latest and updated vote counting result of Mehroni constituency of Uttar Pradesh including leads, election results, candidates, vote margin news.

Mehroni is an assembly constituency in the Lalitpur district, in the Bundelkhand region of the state of Uttar Pradesh. The Mehroni legislative assembly constituency went to the polls on February 20, 2022.
The assembly seat is reserved for the Scheduled Caste category and it falls in the Jhansi Lok Sabha constituency.
Click here to know Mehroni election results LIVE
In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Mehroni was won by Manohar Lal of the BJP. He defeated BSP's Feran Lal.
Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha elections, the seat was held by BSP's Feran Lal.
In the 2017 assembly polls, Manohar Lal garnered 159291 votes, securing 51.76 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 99564 votes.
In percentage terms, the victory margin was 32.35 percent.
Tags