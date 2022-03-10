Mehnaun Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Mehnaun Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Mehnaun is an assembly constituency in the Gonda district, in the North East region of the state of Uttar Pradesh .

The Mehnaun legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 27, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Gonda Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Mehnaun was won by Vinay Kumar of the BJP. He defeated BSP's Arshad Ali Khan.

Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by SP's Nandita Shukla.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Vinay Kumar garnered 84304 votes, securing 40.73 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 36378 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 17.58 percent.

The total number of voters in the Mehnaun constituency stands at with male voters and female voters.