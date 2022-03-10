Mehnagar Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Mehnagar Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates.

Mehnagar is an assembly constituency in the Azamgarh district, in the East region of the state of Uttar Pradesh.

The Mehnagar legislative assembly constituency went to polls on March 7, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the Scheduled Caste category and it falls in the Azamgarh Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Mehnagar was won by Kalpnath Paswan of the SP. He defeated SBSP's Manjoo Saroj. Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha elections, the seat was held by SP's Brij Lal Sonkar.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Kalpnath Paswan garnered 69037 votes, securing 34.15 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 5412 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 2.68 percent.

The total number of voters in the Mehnagar constituency stands at with male voters and female voters.

The Mehnagar constituency has a literacy level of 0 percent.