Mehbooba Mufti, Omar Abdullah and two others booked under PSA

Updated : February 07, 2020 08:41 AM IST

A magistrate accompanied by police served the order to former J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti at the bungalow where she has been detained.
National Conference general secretary and former minister Ali Mohammed Sagar, who wields a support base in downtown city, was served with a PSA notice public order by the authorities.
Senior PDP leader Sartaj Madani, who is the maternal uncle of former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti, was booked under the PSA.
