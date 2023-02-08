PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti detained during protest against J&K anti-encroachment drive | VIDEO

The Jammu and Kashmir administration intensified its anti-encroachment drive last week and retrieved land that was illegally occupied by “influential persons" across the Valley, a report said.

Mehbooba Mufti, the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief, was detained by police during a protest against Jammu and Kashmir administration's anti-encroachment drive in the union territory. The protest was held in Delhi on Wednesday.

Videos of the incident, shared by news agency ANI, showed police officials lifting Mehbooba Mufti up from the protest site and carrying her into a police van nearby. Watch video below:

Moments before the Delhi police detained her, the PDP chief was heard saying, "Our livelihood is being ruined. Jammu and Kashmir are being turned into a place like Afghanistan."

Mehbooba planned to march from Railway Bhawan to Parliament, where she wanted to inform opposition parties about the Jammu and Kashmir administration's "bulldozer policy".

"If we can't go to Parliament, I wonder where we should go then. Does the government want us to get our grievances redressed at the United Nations," Mehbooba asked.

Earlier this week, Mufti slammed the anti-encroachment drive and accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Jammu and Kashmir administration of turning the union territory into Afghanistan by following a "bulldozer policy". The PDP leader alleged the BJP is using its brute majority to weaponize everything and "bulldoze" the Constitution.

"What is happening in Jammu and Kashmir is extreme. Afghanistan which was not the USA's own territory they bombed in one go but in our state destruction takes place every day. I don't think any state would have seen so many bulldozers which are now being moved in Jammu and Kashmir...Irony is crooks, fraudsters, scamsters, conmen have been given 45,000 square meter while land of common people are being snatched," she was quoted by PTI as saying on Monday.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration intensified its anti-encroachment drive last week and retrieved land that was illegally occupied by “influential persons" across the Valley, News 18 reported. Various political parties demanded that the poor be spared from eviction.

On Friday, Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha assured that "only influential and powerful people who misused their position and violated the law to encroach upon state land" would face action.

(With inputs from PTI)