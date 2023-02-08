PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti detained during protest against J&K anti-encroachment drive | VIDEO

The Jammu and Kashmir administration intensified its anti-encroachment drive last week and retrieved land that was illegally occupied by “influential persons" across the Valley, a report said.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Worldview: Biden at the State of Union | 'Let’s finish the job'
Feb 8, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read
Delhi is one of the most populated cities prone to earthquakes in India — can it handle what Turkey couldn't
Feb 7, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read
A look at Salman Rushdie’s Victory City and controversies surrounding the author
Feb 7, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Ways to save tax other than Section 80C with your home loan
Feb 7, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
#WATCH | PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti detained by police during a protest in Delhi against J&K administration's anti-encroachment drive in the UT pic.twitter.com/3zovCMzxaT— ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2023
Ive requested all national Opposition leaders to raise the issue of GOIs demolition drive across J&K against its own people in the garb of ‘reclaiming state land’ from ‘encroachers’. No notices are served & neither do they accept proof of ownership. Simply inhuman & unjust. https://t.co/mHoxxpxCAq— Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) February 6, 2023