Mehbooba Mufti hits out at BJP over abrogation of Article 370, demands restoration of Instrument of Accession

By CNBCTV18.COM

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti has said that if the Instrument of Accession was right, then the decisions of abrogation taken in August 2019 were illegal.

The president of the Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party (JKPDP) hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) while speaking on the occasion of Jammu and Kashmir Accession Day on Wednesday.

She said the meeting was called to make the Indians recall that "if Jammu and Kashmir’s relationship with India is based on the Instrument of Accession, then what happened in 2019 was illegal."

"And yes, they (BJP) will have to accept one of these – if they accept that their relations with Jammu and Kashmir are illegal, then the decision of 2019 was right. But if they say their relationship is legal, then they will have to return what has been snatched from us," Mufti said in a video shared by News 24 and retweeted by the J&K PDP.

"One decision was taken on October 26, 1947, and the second on August 5, 2019. The decision of October 26 was right and legal. The Maharaja signed it," Mufti was quoted by the Indian Express as saying.

She was referring to the Instrument of Accession signed by Maharaja Hari Singh, the last Dogra ruler of the erstwhile princely state of Jammu and Kashmir.

She said that Jammu and Kashmir ’s relationship with India was right and based on the Instrument of Accession. Hitting out at the BJP, she said the party "has made it a relationship based on guns, based on Army, UAPA and PSA". She was refering to the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and Jammu and Kashmir Public Safety Act.

"You say J&K is ‘atoot ang,’ (inseparable part) who does all this to ‘atoot ang’? I want to remind you that our relationship with you was because of Gandhi, Nehru, Patel, Azad...and the instrumental of accession," she said while launching a scathing attack on the BJP.