Mehbooba Mufti hits out at BJP over abrogation of Article 370, demands restoration of Instrument of Accession

Demanding restoration of the instrument of accession, Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti was quoted as saying, "I want to tell people of India that our merger with the country was based on conditions."
"जो आप ने हमसे छीना है, उसे हमें सूद समेत वापस करना पड़ेगा"@MehboobaMufti pic.twitter.com/tohbxLvWQi— News24 (@news24tvchannel) October 26, 2022
We dont need holiday on this day we need to complete implementation of instrument that has been promised and signed I want to tell people of india that our accession to India based on curtain conditions which you have ruined entirely on grounds. @MehboobaMufti #AccessionDay pic.twitter.com/6bHRoG1Gco— Sajid Sidiq (@SajidsidiqAni) October 26, 2022
Mehbooba Mufti speaks to party workers on the topic ‘Instrument of accession.’ She demands restoration of instrument of accession. “I want to tell people of India that our merger with the country was based on conditions,” she says. pic.twitter.com/x2irZEwWvA— Ieshan Wani (@Ieshan_W) October 26, 2022