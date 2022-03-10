Mehal Kalan Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Mehal Kalan Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Mehal Kalan is an assembly constituency in the Barnala district, in the Malwa region of the state of Punjab.

The Mehal Kalan legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 20, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the Scheduled Caste category and it falls in the Sangrur Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Punjab Legislative Assembly elections, Mehal Kalan was won by Kulwant Singh Pandori of the AAP. He defeated AAP's Kulwant Singh Pandori.

Before that, in the 2012 Punjab vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by INC's Harchand Kaur.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Kulwant Singh Pandori garnered 57551 votes, securing 22.89 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 27064 votes. In percentage terms, the victory margin was 10.77 percent.

The total number of voters in the Mehal Kalan constituency stands at 1,60,348 with 75,533 male voters and 84,814 female voters.

The Mehal Kalan constituency has a literacy level of 62.7 percent.