Meghalaya Winning Candidates List 2023: Full list of winners from BJP, NPP, UDP and TMC

Meghalaya Winning Candidates List 2023: The BJP and the NPP decided to go solo this election. However, if no party manages to cross the halfway mark of 31 seats, then Conrad Sangam said his party is open to a post-poll alliance.
The results for the Meghalaya Assembly Elections 2023 are set to be declared on Thursday, March 2. While exit polls predicted a hung assembly in the state, all eyes are on the tough contest between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Conrad Sangma's National People's Party (NPP). As of 1 pm, the NPP won three seats and was leading on 21 seats, BJP was leading on four seats, the United Democratic Party (UDP) won two seats and was leading four seats the TMC on eight seats and the Congress on six seats.
The BJP and the NPP decided to go solo this election. However, if no party manages to cross the halfway mark of 31 seats, then Conrad Sangam said his party is open to a post-poll alliance. The UDP might also emerge as a top contender for the possible alliance with the NPP.
Here full list of winners in the Meghalaya Assembly election 2023:
|S NO.
|Constituency
|Winning candidate
|Winning party
|1
|Nartiang
|Sniawbhalang Dhar
|NPP
|2
|Jowai
|3
|Raliang
|Coming One Ymbon
|NPP
|4
|Mowkaiaw
|5
|Sutnga Saipung
|6
|Khliehriat
|7
|Amlarem
|Lahkmen Rymbui
|UDP
|8
|Mawhati
|9
|Nongpoh
|10
|Jirang
|Sosthenes Sohtun
|NPP
|11
|Umsning
|12
|Pynthorumkhrah
|13
|Mawlai
|14
|East Shillong
|Dr Mazel Ampareen Lyngdoh
|NPP
|15
|North Shillong
|16
|West Shillong
|17
|South Shillong
|18
|Mylliem
|19
|Nongthymmai
|20
|Nongkrem
|21
|Rangsakona
|Subir Marak
|NPP
|22
|Mawphlang
|23
|Mawsynram
|24
|Shella
|25
|Pynursla
|26
|Sohra
|27
|Mawkynrew
|28
|Mairang
|29
|Mawthadraishan
|30
|Nongstoin
|31
|Rambrai Jyrngam
|32
|Mawshynrut
|33
|Ranikor
|34
|Mawkyrwat
|35
|Kharkutta
|36
|Mendipathar
|37
|Resubelpara
|38
|Bajengdoba
|Pongseng Marak
|NPP
|39
|Songsak
|40
|Rongjeng
|41
|Williamnagar
|42
|Raksamgre
|43
|Tikrikilla
|44
|Phulbari
|45
|Rajabala
|46
|Selsella
|47
|Dadenggre
|Rupa M Marak
|TMC
|48
|Tura
|49
|North Tura
|50
|South Tura
|51
|Ampati
|52
|Mahendraganj
|53
|Salmanpara
|54
|Gambegre
|Saleng A Sangma
|Congress
|55
|Dalu
|56
|Rongara-Siju
|57
|Chokpot
|Sengchim N Sangma
|NPP
|58
|Baghmara
|Kartush R Marak
|Independent
|59
|Rongjeng (ST)
|60
|Kharkutta (ST)
First Published: Mar 2, 2023 10:37 AM IST
