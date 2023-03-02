English
Meghalaya Winning Candidates List 2023: Full list of winners from BJP, NPP, UDP and TMC

Meghalaya Winning Candidates List 2023: Full list of winners from BJP, NPP, UDP and TMC

Meghalaya Winning Candidates List 2023: Full list of winners from BJP, NPP, UDP and TMC
Mar 2, 2023
By CNBCTV18.com Mar 2, 2023 10:37:13 AM IST (Published)

Meghalaya Winning Candidates List 2023: The BJP and the NPP decided to go solo this election. However, if no party manages to cross the halfway mark of 31 seats, then Conrad Sangam said his party is open to a post-poll alliance.

The results for the Meghalaya Assembly Elections 2023 are set to be declared on Thursday, March 2. While exit polls predicted a hung assembly in the state, all eyes are on the tough contest between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Conrad Sangma's National People's Party (NPP). As of 10:15 am, the NPP was leading on 23 seats, BJP on six seats, the United Democratic Party (UDP) on eight seats the TMC on eight seats and the Congress on six seats.

The BJP and the NPP decided to go solo this election. However, if no party manages to cross the halfway mark of 31 seats, then Conrad Sangam said his party is open to a post-poll alliance. The UDP might also emerge as a top contender for the possible alliance with the NPP.
Here full list of winners in the Meghalaya Assembly election 2023:
S NO.ConstituencyWinning candidateWinning party
1 Nartiang
2 Jowai
3 Raliang
4 Mowkaiaw
5 Sutnga Saipung
6 Khliehriat
7 Amlarem
8 Mawhati
9 Nongpoh
10 Jirang
11 Umsning
12 Pynthorumkhrah
13 Mawlai
14 East Shillong
15 North Shillong
16 West Shillong
17 South Shillong
18 Mylliem
19 Nongthymmai
20 Nongkrem
21 Sohiong
22 Mawphlang
23 Mawsynram
24 Shella
25 Pynursla
26 Sohra
27 Mawkynrew
28 Mairang
29 Mawthadraishan
30 Nongstoin
31 Rambrai Jyrngam
32 Mawshynrut
33 Ranikor
34 Mawkyrwat
35 Kharkutta
36 Mendipathar
37 Resubelpara
38 Bajengdoba
39 Songsak
40Rongjeng
41Williamnagar
42Raksamgre
43Tikrikilla
44Phulbari
45Rajabala
46Selsella
47Dadenggre
48Tura
49 North Tura
50South Tura
51 Ampati
52 Mahendraganj
53Salmanpara
54 Gambegre
55 Dalu
56 Rongara-Siju
57 Chokpot
58 Baghmara
59 Rongjeng (ST)
60 Kharkutta (ST)
    X