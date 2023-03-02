Meghalaya Winning Candidates List 2023: Full list of winners from BJP, NPP, UDP and TMC

Meghalaya Winning Candidates List 2023: The BJP and the NPP decided to go solo this election. However, if no party manages to cross the halfway mark of 31 seats, then Conrad Sangam said his party is open to a post-poll alliance.

The results for the Meghalaya Assembly Elections 2023 are set to be declared on Thursday, March 2. While exit polls predicted a hung assembly in the state, all eyes are on the tough contest between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Conrad Sangma's National People's Party (NPP). As of 10:15 am, the NPP was leading on 23 seats, BJP on six seats, the United Democratic Party (UDP) on eight seats the TMC on eight seats and the Congress on six seats.

The BJP and the NPP decided to go solo this election. However, if no party manages to cross the halfway mark of 31 seats, then Conrad Sangam said his party is open to a post-poll alliance. The UDP might also emerge as a top contender for the possible alliance with the NPP.

Here full list of winners in the Meghalaya Assembly election 2023: