Meghalaya to hold special session to adopt ILP resolution
Updated : December 15, 2019 04:18 PM IST
Sangma led a delegation of the ruling Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) which met Union home minister Amit Shah on Saturday and demanded to introduce the ILP in Meghalaya.
Amid violent agitations across the northeastern region against the contentious new Citizenship Amendment Act, the Union home miniistry following the request of the state government, has promulgated the ILP in Manipur on December 11 with President Ram Nath Kovind signing the order to this effect.
