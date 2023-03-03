Meghalaya post-poll violence: Several injured, one found dead, curfew in Sahsniang village

The incident took place soon after Congress supporters gheraoed the DC's office on Thursday, expressing dissatisfaction over the Mairang assembly constituency results.
Several people were injured and one person was found dead in a mysterious circumstance after post-poll violence erupted in at least three assembly constituencies in Meghalaya, officials said on Friday.
Recommended ArticlesView All
JN Tata's 184th Birth Anniversary | Lessons for startups from the pioneer, risk-taker and visionary
Mar 3, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read
Investing in volatile markets? These strategies help you to generate risk-adjusted returns
Mar 3, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
North-East Poll Results | BJP emerges a clear winner while the opposition remains at its divided best
Mar 3, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
North-East Poll Results | BJP's primacy and continued woes of Congress
Mar 3, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
Conrad Sangma, who resigned as the chief minister on Friday to state a claim for the next government, called the incident "unfortunate".
He confirmed that the "violence took place at different places but situation is under control". He even urged people and all political parties to maintain peace. He said, "violence is not the way forward and should not indulge in any kind of violence."
Where did violence take place in Meghalaya?
Several incidents of violence were reported in the Mariang constituency in Eastern West Khasi Hills, Shella in East Khasi Hills and Mokaiaw in West Jaintia Hills, officials were quoted by PTI as saying.
The district administration of West Jaintia Hills also imposed a curfew in Sahsniang village till further orders. There is an “apprehension that the violence may spread and intensify if left unattended” and it may result in the destruction of property and loss of lives, said an order issued by the local administration.
Some vehicles parked in the compound of the deputy commissioner's office in Mairang were set on fire, a senior district official said. "One person was also found dead in a mysterious circumstance at the place of violence," he said.
ALSO READ | Meghalaya Assembly Election Results 2023: Cong, BJP state chiefs lose Sutnga Saipung and West Shillong seats
Why did the violence happen?
The incident took place soon after Congress supporters gheraoed the DC's office on Thursday, expressing dissatisfaction over the Mairang assembly constituency results.
Meghalaya Assembly Speaker and UDP chief Metbah Lyngdoh defeated his nearest rival of the Congress, Batskhem Ryntathiang, by a slender margin in Mairang.
Lyngdoh was declared re-elected from the assembly seat as he secured 19,066 votes, while the Congress nominee got 18,911 votes.
"The district police fired tear gas shells to disperse the violent crowd last night," the official told PTI.
In another incident in Sohra, supporters of the NPP hurled stones at the office of the SDO after they were disappointed with the Shella assembly constituency results.
“The situation is under control now and additional forces have been deployed,” district SP MGR Kumar said.
UDP candidate Balajied Kupar Synrem won the Shella seat, defeating National People’s Party nominee Grace Mary Kharpuri by 434 votes.
Meghalaya Election Results 2023
The NPP emerged as the single-largest party in Meghalaya on Thursday, bagging 26 seats out of the 59 constituencies that went to polls on February 27.
The UDP, which was NPP's ally in the Conrad K Sangma government, emerged as the second-largest party, winning 11 constituencies. It won only six seats in the 2018 polls.
The Congress and the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC won five seats each, while the BJP secured two constituencies.
The newly formed Voice of the People Party (VPP) won four seats, while the Hill State People's Democratic Party (HSPDP) and the People's Democratic Front won two seats each. Two Independent candidates also emerged victorious.
(With inputs from PTI)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!