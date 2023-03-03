Meghalaya post-poll violence: Several injured, one found dead, curfew in Sahsniang village

The incident took place soon after Congress supporters gheraoed the DC's office on Thursday, expressing dissatisfaction over the Mairang assembly constituency results.

Several people were injured and one person was found dead in a mysterious circumstance after post-poll violence erupted in at least three assembly constituencies in Meghalaya, officials said on Friday.

Conrad Sangma, who resigned as the chief minister on Friday to state a claim for the next government, called the incident "unfortunate".

He confirmed that the "violence took place at different places but situation is under control". He even urged people and all political parties to maintain peace. He said, "violence is not the way forward and should not indulge in any kind of violence."

Where did violence take place in Meghalaya?

Several incidents of violence were reported in the Mariang constituency in Eastern West Khasi Hills, Shella in East Khasi Hills and Mokaiaw in West Jaintia Hills, officials were quoted by PTI as saying.

The district administration of West Jaintia Hills also imposed a curfew in Sahsniang village till further orders. There is an “apprehension that the violence may spread and intensify if left unattended” and it may result in the destruction of property and loss of lives, said an order issued by the local administration.

Some vehicles parked in the compound of the deputy commissioner's office in Mairang were set on fire, a senior district official said. "One person was also found dead in a mysterious circumstance at the place of violence," he said.

Why did the violence happen?

The incident took place soon after Congress supporters gheraoed the DC's office on Thursday, expressing dissatisfaction over the Mairang assembly constituency results.

Meghalaya Assembly Speaker and UDP chief Metbah Lyngdoh defeated his nearest rival of the Congress, Batskhem Ryntathiang, by a slender margin in Mairang.

Lyngdoh was declared re-elected from the assembly seat as he secured 19,066 votes, while the Congress nominee got 18,911 votes.

"The district police fired tear gas shells to disperse the violent crowd last night," the official told PTI.

In another incident in Sohra, supporters of the NPP hurled stones at the office of the SDO after they were disappointed with the Shella assembly constituency results.

“The situation is under control now and additional forces have been deployed,” district SP MGR Kumar said.

UDP candidate Balajied Kupar Synrem won the Shella seat, defeating National People’s Party nominee Grace Mary Kharpuri by 434 votes.

Meghalaya Election Results 2023

The UDP, which was NPP's ally in the Conrad K Sangma government, emerged as the second-largest party, winning 11 constituencies. It won only six seats in the 2018 polls.

The Congress and the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC won five seats each, while the BJP secured two constituencies.

The newly formed Voice of the People Party (VPP) won four seats, while the Hill State People's Democratic Party (HSPDP) and the People's Democratic Front won two seats each. Two Independent candidates also emerged victorious.

