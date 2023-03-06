Results for the Meghalaya election 2023 were announced on March 2 and polling took place on February 27.

Emerging from a special session of the Meghalaya Assembly on Monday afternoon, National People's Party (NPP) chief Conrad Sangma announced the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance-2.0 which will form the state's government. The chairman of the alliance will serve as Meghalaya's next chief minister, Sangma added.

Sangma also said that the 12-member cabinet of the Meghalaya Assembly will have eight MLAs from the NPP, two from the United Democratic Party (UDP) and one each from the Hill State People's Democratic Party (HSPDP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The NPP won a record 26 seats on March 2 as the single largest party but still missed the majority mark of 31 to form the government. A coalition, however, secured a majority after the UDP with 11 seats and the People's Democratic Front (PDF), BJP and the HSPDP with two MLAs each pledged their support to the Sangma-led NPP. Two independent candidates that won also pledged their support to Sangma earlier.

Out of the 60 total, the Voice of the People Party secured four and the Trinamool Congress and the Congress party bagged five seats each. They are likely to be a part of the Opposition.

A special session of the Meghalaya Assembly was called on Monday for the swearing-in ceremony of the newly elected Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs) and the election of the Speaker.

The new House, with 59 members, had its first sitting today, with the protem speaker administering the oath of office to legislators. Senior NPP MLA Timothy D Shira was sworn in as the protem speaker of the Meghalaya assembly on Saturday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected in Shillong tomorrow for the oath-taking ceremony of the state's chief minister. The Assembly will reconvene on March 9 for the election of the Speaker, Commissioner and Secretary of the House, according to senior official Andrew Simons.

Staking a claim to form the new Meghalaya government, NPP chief Conrad Sangma served his resignation as the chief minister on Friday to Governor Phagu Chauhan who accepted it. He also presented the governor letters of support signed by newly-elected MLAs from the BJP, HSPDP, UDP, PDF and two Independent others to form the government in alliance with the NPP.

With agency inputs.