Conrad Sangma stakes claim to form new Meghalaya govt, ally BJP says 34 MLAs backing him

The NPP emerged as the single largest party in Meghalaya as the assembly election results were declared on Thursday. With 26 seats, the NPP, which contested alone this time, fell short of five seats to reach the majority mark of 31 seats in the 60 member assembly.

National People’s Party (NPP) chief Conrad Sangma resigned as Meghalaya Chief Minister and met Governor Phagu Chauhan on Friday to stake claim to form the new government in the state. The Governor accepted the resignation but requested him to continue on the post till alternative arrangements are made.

Meanwhile, the BJP bagged only two seats, while the Congress and the Trinamool Congress (TMC) got five seats each. The United Democratic Party (UDP) emerged as the second largest party with 11 seats.

BJP to support NPP to form new govt

“Thank you BJP Meghalaya for reaching out to the NPP and for extending your support to our party to form the government. We will continue to work together to serve Meghalaya and its people,” Sangma tweeted on Thursday.

Conrad said on Friday, "The BJP and other political parties have given their support. We have numbers to form government." The outgoing chief minister claimed that he has an "absolute majority with 32 MLAs" on his side. He, however, did not disclose as to how many political parties are supporting the NPP.

Meanwhile, Meghalaya BJP president Ernest Mawrie told PTI that the NPP has the support of 34 MLAs as the party has the backing of legislators of Hill State People’s Democratic Party (HSPDP), People’s Democratic Front (PDF) and Independents, besides those of the saffron party.

Mawrie also claimed that the new government will take oath on March 7 and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be present at the programme.

'Curfew in Meghalaya village over post-result violence'

Meanwhile, a curfew was imposed in the state’s West Jaintia Hills’ Sahsniang village after reports of post-poll violence emerged. Violence erupted after there was some confusion about whether the NPP or UDP candidate had won the seat.

While police tried to disperse the crowd using water cannons, youths retaliated by pelting stones at security forces. More reinforcements were sent to calm the area down but no one was injured or arrested so far.