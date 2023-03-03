Conrad Sangma stakes claim to form new Meghalaya govt, ally BJP says 34 MLAs backing him

The NPP emerged as the single largest party in Meghalaya as the assembly election results were declared on Thursday. With 26 seats, the NPP, which contested alone this time, fell short of five seats to reach the majority mark of 31 seats in the 60 member assembly.
National People’s Party (NPP) chief Conrad Sangma resigned as Meghalaya Chief Minister and met Governor Phagu Chauhan on Friday to stake claim to form the new government in the state. The Governor accepted the resignation but requested him to continue on the post till alternative arrangements are made.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Investing in volatile markets? These strategies help you to generate risk-adjusted returns
Mar 3, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
North-East Poll Results | BJP emerges a clear winner while the opposition remains at its divided best
Mar 3, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
North-East Poll Results | BJP's primacy and continued woes of Congress
Mar 3, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
Explained: Why the SC’s judgment on appointment of Election Commissioners being hailed as a landmark one
Mar 2, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
The NPP emerged as the single largest party in Meghalaya as the assembly election results were declared on Thursday. With 26 seats, the NPP, which contested alone this time, fell five seats short of clear majority mark of 31 seats in the 60 member assembly.
Meanwhile, a curfew was imposed in the state’s West Jaintia Hills’ Sahsniang village after reports of post-poll violence emerged. Violence erupted after there was some confusion about whether the NPP or UDP candidate had won the seat.
While police tried to disperse the crowd using water cannons, youths retaliated by pelting stones at security forces. More reinforcements were sent to calm the area down but no one was injured or arrested so far.
“Curfew may be declared in these areas to ensure that the violence is stopped immediately and that public peace is restored in the area,” the official notification from the district administration read.