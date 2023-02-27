Meghalaya, Nagaland Election 2023 Highlights: Meghalaya records 74.32% voter turnout, Nagaland's at 82.42%

By CNBCTV18.com Feb 27, 2023 7:00 PM IST (Updated)
Voting is currently underway in two key Northeastern states — Meghalaya and Nagaland. As of 3 pm, a voter turnout of 63.91 percent and 72.99 percent were recorded in Meghalaya and Nagaland, respectively. Meanwhile, violence was reported in Alongtaki of Mocokchung district of Nagaland. The voting in the area was stalled as supporter pelted stones at the voting centers. Check highlights on Meghalaya, Nagaland Election 2023 here.

Feb 27, 2023 7:00 PM

Assembly Election 2023 | Nagaland recorded a voter turnout of 82.42% and Meghalaya recorded a voter turnout of 74.32% on Monday.

Feb 27, 2023 6:59 PM

Assembly Election 2023 | Voter turnout of 72.99% in Nagaland and 63.91% in Meghalaya until 3 pm

Feb 27, 2023 4:36 PM

Nagaland election 2023: DC & DEO Dimapur visiting polling stations overseeing peaceful, free and fair elections.

Feb 27, 2023 3:40 PM

This Nagaland Assembly seat was won uncontested by a BJP leader

BJP candidate from the Akuluto assembly constituency in Nagaland Kazheto Kinim won the elections uncontested. Kazheto Kinimi was re-elected unopposed from the 31 Akuluto assembly seat after his only opponent and Congress candidate Khekashe Sumi withdrew his candidature.

Feb 27, 2023 3:33 PM

Meghalaya Assembly elections: First 5 voters receive mementos to encourage early voting

As polling began for the Meghalaya Assembly on Monday, the first five voters received mementoes in a bid to encourage robust turnout and voting in the early hours. Polling is underway at 3,419 polling stations across 59 Assembly constituencies of the state. The voting will continue till 4 pm.

Feb 27, 2023 2:51 PM

Nagaland election 2023: PM Modi says BJP aims to make poll-bound state AFSPA-free

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who addressed a rally in Nagaland last week, said the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is striving to bring permanent peace in Nagaland so that Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958 is completely lifted from the state. Read full story here

Feb 27, 2023 2:35 PM

Nagaland polls: First time voters ready to cast their votes at Don Bosco Higher Secondary School, Zubza-Sechu II Polling Station under Kohima District.

Feb 27, 2023 2:21 PM

Meghalaya, Nagaland Election 2023 LIVE: 44.73% voter turnout in Meghalaya, 57.06% in Nagaland till 1 pm

Feb 27, 2023 1:44 PM

Picture from Nagaland election | Part No. 17 of 19 Phek AC, the biggest Polling Station with 1081 voters in Phek Hq.

Feb 27, 2023 1:19 PM

Meghalaya election 2023 | CM Conrad Sangma waiits in queue to cast vote in Meghalaya polls

Feb 27, 2023 1:03 PM

Meghalaya election 2023 | Uniformed forces perform a triple role of safeguarding ,protecting and enabling our voters to vote, says ECI

Feb 27, 2023 12:55 PM

Meghalaya election 2023 | Election Friend/Matdata Mitras poll volunteers assisting PWD volunteers and senior citizens 

Feb 27, 2023 12:44 PM

Election 2023 LIVE: 26.70 percent voter turnout in Meghalaya, 36.30 percent in Nagaland till 11 am

Voting for Meghalaya and Nagaland assembly elections is currently underway. Till 11 am on Monday morning, Meghalaya saw a voter turnout of 26.70 percent, while Nagaland saw 36.30 percent votes.

Feb 27, 2023 12:31 PM