Meghalaya, Nagaland Election 2023 Highlights: Meghalaya records 74.32% voter turnout, Nagaland's at 82.42%

This Nagaland Assembly seat was won uncontested by a BJP leader
BJP candidate from the Akuluto assembly constituency in Nagaland Kazheto Kinim won the elections uncontested. Kazheto Kinimi was re-elected unopposed from the 31 Akuluto assembly seat after his only opponent and Congress candidate Khekashe Sumi withdrew his candidature.
Meghalaya Assembly elections: First 5 voters receive mementos to encourage early voting
As polling began for the Meghalaya Assembly on Monday, the first five voters received mementoes in a bid to encourage robust turnout and voting in the early hours. Polling is underway at 3,419 polling stations across 59 Assembly constituencies of the state. The voting will continue till 4 pm.
Nagaland election 2023: PM Modi says BJP aims to make poll-bound state AFSPA-free
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who addressed a rally in Nagaland last week, said the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is striving to bring permanent peace in Nagaland so that Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958 is completely lifted from the state. Read full story here
Election 2023 LIVE: 26.70 percent voter turnout in Meghalaya, 36.30 percent in Nagaland till 11 am
Voting for Meghalaya and Nagaland assembly elections is currently underway. Till 11 am on Monday morning, Meghalaya saw a voter turnout of 26.70 percent, while Nagaland saw 36.30 percent votes.