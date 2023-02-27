Meghalaya and Nagaland Election 2023 Live updates: Voting begins

Female voters outnumber men in Meghalaya
In Meghalaya, the number of female voters exceeds that of male voters, with over 21 lakh electorates (21,75,236) in total, including 10.99 lakh women and 10.68 lakh men. Additionally, approximately 81,000 voters in the state are first-time voters.
As the polls begin, here is a look at the strengths and weaknesses of the political parties vying for power in the Nagaland Assembly elections.
Nagaland election 2023: Voting has begun. The race between key candidates such as Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio is now on. Read here for a full list.
Meghalaya election 2023: Voting begins amid tight security for 59 of the 60-seat Assembly following the death of a UDP candidate in Sohiong. Read more here.