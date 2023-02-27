English
Meghalaya and Nagaland Election 2023 Live updates: Voting begins

By CNBCTV18.com  Feb 27, 2023 7:42 AM IST (Updated)
Two key Northeastern states — Meghalaya and Nagaland are all set to vote in the assembly elections on Monday. Voting in both states will begin at 7 am and continue until 4 pm.Meghalaya is witnessing a multi-cornered contest where besides the Congress, BJP and National People's Party, Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress is in fray. Nagaland, on the other hand, is all set for a triangular contest with BJP in alliance with the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party against the Congress.

Female voters outnumber men in Meghalaya

In Meghalaya, the number of female voters exceeds that of male voters, with over 21 lakh electorates (21,75,236) in total, including 10.99 lakh women and 10.68 lakh men. Additionally, approximately 81,000 voters in the state are first-time voters.

Feb 27, 2023 7:42 AM

As the polls begin, here is a look at the strengths and weaknesses of the political parties vying for power in the Nagaland Assembly elections.

Feb 27, 2023 7:38 AM

Nagaland election 2023: Voting has begun. The race between key candidates such as Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio is now on. Read here for a full list.

Feb 27, 2023 7:33 AM

Meghalaya election 2023: Voting begins amid tight security for 59 of the 60-seat Assembly following the death of a UDP candidate in Sohiong. Read more here.

Feb 27, 2023 7:19 AM

Meghalaya and Nagaland Election Live updates: Voting in both states to begin at 7 AM and continue till 4 PM.

Feb 27, 2023 6:57 AM

Good Morning readers! Welcome to CNBC-TV18's Meghalaya and Nagaland Election Live Blog where we'll provide you latest updates of polls in two key Two key Northeastern states.

Feb 27, 2023 6:53 AM

