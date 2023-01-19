Conrad Sangma, the incumbent chief minister and chief of the NPP, will be looking to secure NPP’s rule in the state without needing any alliances. The current leader of the opposition in Meghalaya, Mukul Sangma will be contesting from Bajengdoba in North Garo Hills and West Garo Hill’s Raksamgre constituency.

Meghalaya will vote for the new government in single phase on February 27. The North-Eastern state has 60 constituencies in its legislative body. Votes will be counted on March 2.

In 2018, Meghalaya saw a hung assembly with the Indian National Congress (INC) emerging as the largest party, winning 21 seats. However, the National People's Party (NPP) formed the government by allying with local parties as well as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

This time, the NPP is looking to win the majority and return to power without any alliances. The All India Trinamool Congress (AITC), which got a backdoor in the Assembly after several Congress MLAs defected, hopes to make the state its first bastion outside West Bengal.

The INC is hoping for a victory while the United Democratic Party (UDP) is expecting to come to power with the BJP.

Here are some key candidates in the upcoming election.

Conrad Sangma

Conrad Sangma, the incumbent chief minister and chief of the NPP, will be looking to secure NPP’s rule in the state without needing any alliances. Conrad is contesting from West Garo Hill’s South Tura constituency. He will be facing Zenith Sangma of AITC and John Leslee Sangma of UDP. Conrad has stated that the NPP wants to form a “strong and stable” government in the state.

Mukul Sangma

The current leader of the opposition in Meghalaya, Mukul Sangma will be contesting from two seats for the Trinamool Congress. Mukul is fighting from Bajengdoba in North Garo Hills and West Garo Hill’s Raksamgre constituency. Mukul will be in a four-way contest between NPP, INC, UDC and AITC for the Bajengdoba seat. The former chief minister had been a long-time Congress leader before switching to AITC in 2021. Mukul has accused the ruling alliance of committing atrocities and ceding land to Assam. “People want a change desperately,” he said in an interview with Hindustan Times.

Vincent Pala

The Congress chief in the state, Vincent Pala is currently the Member of Parliament from Shillong. Pala will be standing from East Jaintia Hill’s Sutnga Saipung constituency. “We are prepared to fight the electoral battle and we are confident of winning the maximum number of seats,” Pala told news agency PTI.

Metbah Lyngdoh

UDP party president and Meghalaya speaker Metbah Lyngdoh is another important candidate in the upcoming election. Looking to secure victory with an alliance with BJP, Lyngdoh is fighting from Mairang constituency. He will be going head-to-head with Congress candidate Bat Skhem Ryntathaiang. Lyngdoh has recently called on the voters to help his party lead the state. “We see that the time has come for the UDP to lead the state,” he said at a rally.

James Sangma

The brother of the chief minister and a cabinet minister, James Sangma will contest the Dadenggre constituency for the NPP against Augustine Marak of INC and Rupert Sangma of Trinamool.

Prestone Tynsong

Incumbent Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong is in a four-way contest in Pynursla. Tynsong is up against candidates from the AITC, INC, and UDP.

Ernest Mawrie

The state chief for BJP, Earnest Mawrie is expected to contest from the Nongthymmai constituency though the BJP is yet to announce their list of candidates.