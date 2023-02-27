Meghalaya exit polls predict a hung assembly, CM says open to best option

Meghalaya Exit Polls: The counting of the votes will begin on March 2 and the official results would be declared shortly later. Parties/alliances need to cross the 31-seat majority mark to be able to form a government in the state.

The Matrize exit poll has given 21 to 26 seats to the ruling National People’s Party (NPP) in Meghalaya, while BJP has received 6 to 11 seats. Meanwhile, the TMC has been given 8 to 13 seats, Congress received 3 to 6 seats and others have been given 10 to 19 seats.

Meanwhile, the India Today-Axis My India poll has predicted 18 to 24 seats for NPP, followed by 6-12 seats for Congress, 4-8 seats for BJP and 4-8 seats to others.

The Times Now-ETG has given 18-26 seats for NPP, 8-14 seats to TMC, 2-5 to Congress, and 3-5 seats to BJP. On the other hand, the Jan Ki Baat-India News exit poll has predicted 11-16 seats for NPP, 11-6 seats for INC, 3-7 seats for BJP, 14-9 seats for TMC.

Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma said the party had always said it would perform better than it did last time. He also expects the numbers to be higher than the last time. On being asked if he would form an alliance with the BJP again, he said the decision would be taken based on the results and in the best interest of the people.

The single-phase polling for all 60 seats in Meghalaya was held on Monday and the state witnessed a 74.32 percent voter turnout

The ruling National People’s Party (NPP), which is leading the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) government under the leadership of Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, contested alone this year, without stitching a pre-poll alliance with the BJP. Meanwhile, the UDP-BJP alliance is trying to form the government on their own and the Congress is looking at recreating last election's results. Besides this, the Trinamool Congress is hoping to expand out of West Bengal after a failed play in Goa last year.

In the previous election, the Indian National Congress, had won 21 seats, but fell short of crossing the 31-seat majority mark. The NPP formed an alliance with the United Democratic Party (UDP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), People’s Democratic Front (PDF) and the Hill State People’s Democratic Party (HSPDP). The All India Trinamool Congress also entered the state assembly after 12 Congress MLAs switched sides.