Meghalaya Election Results: NPP looking to ally with BJP again

The National People's Party (NPP) led by Conrad Sangma appears to be in talks with the BJP to seal a post-poll alliance after the Meghalaya Assembly elections threw a hung verdict on Thursday.

The National People's Party (NPP) emerged as the largest party in the polls winning 26 seats in the 60-member Assembly, falling 5 short of the clear victory margin. BJP bagged only 2 seats while Congress and Trinamool got 5 seats each. United Democratic Party emerged as the second largest party with 11 seats.

Voice of the People Party won 4 seats while Hill State People’s Democratic Party, People's Democratic Front and Independents managed two seats each.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to Twitter to say that Conrad Sangma had called up Union Home Minister Amit Shah to seek his support in forming the new government, news agency ANI reported.

He also said that BJP president JP Nadda has advised the Meghalaya unit of the party to support the NPP in forming the next government in the state.

Sri @SangmaConrad , Chief Minister of Meghalaya, called @AmitShah ji, Hon'ble Home Minister, and sought his support and blessings in forming the new Government.. — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) March 2, 2023

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah thanked the people of Meghalaya for their support to the BJP through tweets.

The BJP, Congress and the smaller regional parties had their own spheres of influence. The regional parties included the People's Democratic Front, Hill State People's Democratic Party, and Garo National Council. Several newer parties like the Voice of the People Party also tried to make their presence felt.