Meghalaya Election Result 2023 LIVE: NPP overtakes TMC, leads in 23 seats

Meghalaya election results 2023 LIVE | NPP leads in 23 seats
The National People's Party has taken the lead over Trinamool Congress in a nail-biting fight which might see the UDP — United Democractic Party — play kingmaker. The NPP leads in 23 seats, the TMC in eight and the BJP and Congress in six each.
Meghalaya election results 2023 LIVE | Could UDP play kingmaker?
As the NPP and Trinamool Congress both lead in 14 seats, the Congress in eight and the BJP in six, all eyes are on UDP in the Other category which could play kingmaker in its decision to form an alliance in the Meghalaya election.
Meghalaya assembly election results 2023 LIVE | CEO deploys 22 companies of central parliamentary forces
Chief Electoral Officer F R Kharkongor: Twenty-two companies of central paramilitary forces have been deployed to guard the counting centres.
Exit polls have predicted a hung assembly in Meghalaya, as the ruling National People's Party (NPP) is believed to have been holding parleys with the BJP for a possible post-poll alliance.
Meghalaya election results 2023 LIVE | Hung assembly predicted, but what is BJP promising?
Exit polls have predicted a hung parliament for the Meghalaya assembly elections this year. However, some of the things promised by the BJP in its manifesto include implementation of the 7th Pay Commission, timely disbursal of government salaries and free education for all girls.
Read more details here.
Meghalaya election results 2023 LIVE | Counting underway in Tripura and Nagaland as well
Counting of votes for Tripura and Nagaland elections are also ongoing.
Counting for by-elections for Lumla in Arunachal Pradesh, Ramgarh in Jharkhand, Erode East in Tamil Nadu, Sagardighi in West Bengal and Kasba Peth, Chinchwad in Maharashtra are also underway.
Check out LIVE updates on the results from Tripura and Nagaland on CNBC-TV18.
Meghalaya assembly election results 2023 LIVE | What is a hung assembly?
As exit polls results were announced on Monday, no political party in Meghalaya was projected to cross the half-way mark of 31 seats. Exit polls predicted a maximum of 26 seats for the NPP and this may lead to a hung House.
A hung assembly in Indian state governments refers to a situation where no political party or coalition has a clear majority of seats to form a government, leading to a political deadlock and uncertainty in governance.
Key candidates in the Meghalaya election 2023
Other than Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, some other candidates to keep an eye out for are Opposition leader Mukul Sangma, Congress state chief Vincent Pala, Meghalaya speaker Metbah Lyngdoh and the chief minister's brother James Sangma. Read more here.
Meghalaya election result 2023 | Candidates used music, 'micro' manifestos to win over voters
Given the stiff competition, candidates in Meghalaya had to up their game and rethink their approach at reaching out to young voters in the run up to Assembly elections.
In some constituencies, candidates released "micro manifestos" based on constituency-specific, hyperlocal issues that don't feature on their party's official manifestos. Read more here.
Meghalaya election results 2023 | Who is Conrad Sangma, chief minister of Meghalaya?
Born on January 27, 1978, in Tura, Meghalaya, Conrad Sangma became the chief minister in 2018 in the BJP-backed government following a hung assembly. He is one of the youngest chief ministers in India. He is the younger son of nine-time Lok Sabha MP and former leader of the NPP, Purno Agitok Sangma.
Sangma has worked towards improving the state's infrastructure, boosting the tourism sector, and promoting the development of industries in Meghalaya.
To learn more about the incumbent chief minister, click here.
Meghalaya Election result 2023: Exit polls predict hung assembly, will NPP-BJP form alliance this time too?
As exit polls predicted a hung assembly in Meghalaya, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma hinted that the National People’s Party (NPP) will probably look at post-poll alliances to form the government. Despite having contested the elections alone, the NPP may see itself tie up with former friends Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) or the United Democratic Party (UDP). Read more here.