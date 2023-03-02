Meghalaya Election Result 2023 LIVE: Will NPP's Conrad Sangma return to power this time?

Meghalaya election results 2023 | Who is Conrad Sangma, chief minister of Meghalaya?
Born on January 27, 1978, in Tura, Meghalaya, Conrad Sangma became the chief minister in 2018 in the BJP-backed government following a hung assembly. He is one of the youngest chief ministers in India. He is the younger son of nine-time Lok Sabha MP and former leader of the NPP, Purno Agitok Sangma.
Sangma has worked towards improving the state's infrastructure, boosting the tourism sector, and promoting the development of industries in Meghalaya.
Meghalaya Election result 2023: Exit polls predict hung assembly, will NPP-BJP form alliance this time too?
As exit polls predicted a hung assembly in Meghalaya, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma hinted that the National People's Party (NPP) will probably look at post-poll alliances to form the government. Despite having contested the elections alone, the NPP may see itself tie up with former friends Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) or the United Democratic Party (UDP).
Meghalaya Election result LIVE streaming: When and where to track live updates
The counting of the votes will start at 8 am on March 2.
Meghalaya Election Result 2023 to be delcared today | What we know so far
The Meghalaya Election Result 2023 are set to be declared on Thursday , March 2. The counting of votes will begin at 8 am. The NPP, the BJP and the TMC are expected to be in tight contest this time. The voting for the 59 assembly seats took place on Monday, February 27. As many 85.25 percent of the state’s 21.6 lakh voters exercised their franchise during the assembly election. Altogether, 12 constituencies recorded over 90 percent voting.
Though Meghalaya has a 60-member assembly, polling in the Sohiong constituency was adjourned following the death of one of the candidates.
The ruling National People's Party (NPP) is vying to retain power in the northeastern state, while the BJP, Trinamool Congress and other regional parties are hoping to bring about a change in the government. The Congress and the BJP contested in 59 seats, while the NPP had put up nominees in 56 constituencies, the TMC in 57 and the UDP in 46.
In the last assembly elections, the Indian National Congress, had won 21 seats, but fell short of crossing the 31-seat majority mark. Then, the NPP had formed an alliance with the United Democratic Party (UDP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), People’s Democratic Front (PDF) and the Hill State People’s Democratic Party (HSPDP). The All India Trinamool Congress also entered the state assembly after 12 Congress MLAs switched sides.