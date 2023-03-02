Meghalaya Election Result 2023: The numbers so far reflect a hung assembly. The NPP, which is likely to emerge as the single largest party in the state, will look forward to a post-poll alliance. Both the BJP and the UDP are seen as the possible choice for the NPP.

Will Conrad Sangma's National People's Party (NPP) join hands with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) or the United Democratic Party (UDP) — this is the question on everyone's mind as no political party seems to have the lone majority — 31 of 60 assembly seats — needed to form the government in Meghalaya after the assembly elections results threw a hung verdict.

According to the Election Commission (EC), Sangma's NPP won 26 seats, followed by the UDP with 11, the Congress and the TMC 5 each whereas the BJP scored only 2. Smaller parties such as Hill State People's Democratic Party, People's Democratic Front and Independents won 2 seats each and Voice of the People Party managed four.

Party Won All India Trinamool Congress 5 Bharatiya Janata Party 2 Hill State People’s Democratic Party 2 Independent 2 Indian National Congress 5 National People's Party 26 People's Democratic Front 2 United Democratic Party 11 Voice of the People Party 4

The numbers reflect a hung assembly with NPP in the lead. The Conrad Sangma-led party is said to look forward to a post-poll alliance. Both the BJP and the UDP are seen as the possible options for the NPP.

It is possible that even an alliance with the BJP may not get the NPP the numbers. If both parties don’t have numbers, they might try to woo the UDP to form an alliance. However, it is possible that it will go for a multi-party alliance.

There is a possibility of Trinamool Congress wooing the NPP, wherein it would see its numbers touch the magic figure of 31. The same could be done with Congress.

However, it is possible that NPP will go for a multi-party alliance with other smaller parties too. The options are wide open.

In 2018, the NPP won 19 seats and formed the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) with the HSDP, UDP, PDF and BJP to deny Congress another term in the state. The Congress was the single-largest party after the 2018 elections, in which it won 21 seats.

But this time, the tables seem to have turned and the NPP is the leader of the pack. While the BJP had ruled Meghalaya in alliance with the NPP, the UDP seems to have an upper hand as compared to the BJP as per the election trends.

Who will form an alliance in Meghalaya?

NPP leader and Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma reportedly hinted at an alliance with the BJP. "If we get a fraction of the mandate, then we have to talk to parties to form a government... If a party can give voice to the northeast at the national level, we are working towards it," Sangma was quoted by NDTV as saying.