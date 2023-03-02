Meghalaya Election Result 2023: The numbers so far reflect a hung assembly. The NPP, which is likely to emerge as the single largest party in the state, will look forward to a post-poll alliance. Both the BJP and the UDP are seen as the possible choice for the NPP.

Will Conrad Sangma's National People's Party (NPP) join hands with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) or the United Democratic Party (UDP) — this is the question on everyone's mind as no political party seems to be crossing the halfway mark — winning over 31 of 20 assembly seats — in the recent Meghalaya election.

The counting of votes for the Meghalaya Assembly Election 2023 is underway. According to the Election Commission (EC), the NNP has won five seats, the UDP has bagged two seats, and the Congress and the TMC have emerged victorious on one seat each so far. Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) struggles to open its account.

Meanwhile, as per the election trends released by News 18 at 1:30 pm on Thursday, the figures are as below:

Party Won Lead Seats contested NPP 14 15 56 BJP 1 3 59 UDP 3 3 46 TMC 1 5 57 Congress None 5 59

The numbers so far reflect a hung assembly. A hung assembly is when no party manages to cross the halfway mark in the assembly.

In this case, the NPP, which is likely to emerge as the single largest party in the state, will look forward to a post-poll alliance. Both the BJP and the UDP are seen as the possible choice for the NPP.

It is possible that even an alliance with the BJP may not get the NPP the numbers. If both parties don’t have numbers, they might try to woo the UDP to form an alliance. Moreover, if trends don’t support the TMC later on, it could also try to woo UDP, News 18 reported.

In 2018, the NPP won 19 seats and formed the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) with the HSDP, UDP, PDF and BJP to deny Congress another term in the state. The Congress was the single-largest party after the 2018 elections, in which it won 21 seats.

But this, the tables seem to have turned and the NPP is back in the show. While the BJP had ruled Meghalaya in alliance with the NPP, the UDP (leading in total 10 seats as per EC) seems to have an upper hand as compared to the BJP (leading on three seats as per EC ) as per the election trends.

Who will form an alliance in Meghalaya?

NPP leader and Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma reportedly hinted at an alliance with the BJP. "If we get a fraction of the mandate, then we have to talk to parties to form a government... If a party can give voice to the northeast at the national level, we are working towards it," Sangma was quoted by NDTV as saying.