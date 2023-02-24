Meghalaya election 2023: PM Narendra Modi holds roadshow in Shillong | Watch

PM Narendra Modi held a roadshow just few days ahead of the assembly election in Meghalaya.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a roadshow in poll-bound Meghalaya's capital Shillong on Friday. "I am here with a message of hope and development. India is scaling new heights of success and Meghalaya is making a strong contribution to it," he said as he addressed people in Shillong. Here's a video the roadshow shared by news agency ANI.

Addressing a huge crowd amid "Modi, Modi" chants, PM Modi yet again launched a scathing attack on the Congress and said Meghalaya wants the government that follow "people first" policy and not "family first" policy. He said the Congress treated the state as an ATM.

The prime minister said the lotus has become a symbol of Meghalaya's strength, peace and stability. Taking a dig at the Opposition, he said, "Some people who have been rejected by the country are immersed in sadness and are now saying 'Modi teri kabar khudegi' but the people of the country are saying 'Modi tera kamal khilega'."

The prime minister will later address a rally in Tura district of the state. He visited Nagaland earlier in the day

PM Modi held a roadshow just few days ahead of the assembly election in Meghalaya. The northeastern state will vote on February 27 and the results will be declared on March 2.

Conrad Sangma-led National People's Party (NPP) is looking to contest this year's election alone, setting the stage for a multi-party struggle. In last elections, the NPP formed the government in an alliance with the United Democratic Party (UDP), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and others.

This time, the UDP-BJP alliance will try to form the government on their ow,n while the Congress will see if it can recreate the last election’s results but keep a hold of its leaders this time. Meanwhile, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) is hoping to expand out of West Bengal after a failed play in Goa last year.