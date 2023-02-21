Meghalaya election 2023: Polling in Sohiong constituency pushed after UDP candidate's death

Election for the remaining 59 constituencies of the 60-member House will be held on February 27.

Polling for the Sohiong constituency in Meghalaya’s upcoming elections have been postponed following the demise of the United Democratic Party candidate from the seat.

HDR Lyngdoh, the former state Home minister and UDP candidate from East Khasi Hills district's Sohiong constituency, died on Monday, Chief Electoral Officer FR Kharkongor announced.

The politician collapsed during a campaign event yesterday and passed away due to a cardiac arrest.

The poll date for Sohiong will be announced later, the Election Commission said.

”HDR Lyngdoh, a candidate of Sohiong constituency, died in hospital after cardiac arrest. Poll process is likely to be adjourned in the constituency,” Kharkongor had told PTI.

Following Lyngdoh's death, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma offered his condolences on Twitter.

"Saddened by the sudden demise of former Minister & senior politician of the State, Shri H D R Lyngdoh. Shri Lyngdoh served the state in different capacities over the years & was a dedicated leader to the people. His demise is a great loss to Meghalaya. May his soul rest in peace,” Sangma said.

Lyngdoh, a former home minister of the state, had represented the constituency for several terms. He lost the last election to Samlin Malngiang of the Hills State People’s Democratic Party.

With agency inputs.