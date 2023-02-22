Given the stiff competition, candidates have had to up their game and rethink their approach at reaching out to voters.

As the voting date for Meghalaya elections nears, aspiring candidates across several parties have pulled out all the stops to ensure a seat in the state assembly. Campaign efforts are in full swing as the Northeastern state heads to polls on Monday, February 27, in a single-phase simultaneously with the state of Nagaland.

Chief Minister Conrad Sangma's National People's Party (NPP) is looking for a second opportunity to form the state government and has to battle the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress party which are both contesting in all constituencies of the 60-seat assembly.

Youth voter base outreach

Given the stiff competition, candidates have had to up their game and rethink their approach at reaching out to young voters.

In a video posted on Twitter, four-term MLA and NPP candidate in the East Shillong constituency Ampareen Lyngdoh can be seen grooving to a rap performance hosted by her party at a public meeting.

Election campaigns in Meghalaya are so interesting. Here is a rap performance in the middle of a public meeting of a candidate.The one grooving on stage is a four term MLA.

The importance of appeasing Meghalaya's young voter base is not lost upon other parties. The BJP in its manifesto announced that if voted into power, the party would establish a Special Economic Zone in Meghalaya for youth empowerment and set up several industrial units to increase employment opportunities. It has promised Rs 1,000 per month to all unemployed graduates for a year as well.

Additionally, Lyngdoh is not the only one who has thought of using music through her free, roadside rap concert to bring out voters. The office of the chief electoral officer (CEO) has deployed Meghalaya's first all visually-impaired music band — Light After Dark — to encourage electoral participation among people with disabilities.

Per a News18 report , the CEO is leveraging music to urge voters to cast their ballots and telling them, "love your state, love your voice and love your vote."

Candidates deploy constituency-based 'micro manifestos'

In some Meghalaya constituencies, candidates are even releasing "micro manifestos" based on constituency-specific, hyperlocal issues that don't feature on their party's official manifestos, the Indian Express reports

For example, Trinamool Congress' Elgiva Gwyneth Rynjah has promised voters of the North Shillong constituency free coaching centres for competitive exams nothing that unemployment is a major issue in the area.

"The party manifesto is for the entire state but every constituency has its own problems and issues," Rynjah told IE.

Similar policy documents have been release by Voice of the People Party's Avner Pariat and KAM Meghalaya candidates Kyrsoibor Pyrtuh and Angela Rangad, who believe in addressing the concerns of individual voters.