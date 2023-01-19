Meghalaya election 2023: Will it be BJP Vs NPP this time? A look at the bond they share and other key issues

Last year, NPP leader and Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma announced that his party will contest the 2023 Meghalaya elections solo. Sangma leads the ruling six-party Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA). The BJP is part of the MDA.

After forging a post-poll alliance in 2018 to come to power, the Bharatiya Janata Party and Conrad Sangma's National People's Party (NPP) are parting ways and going solo in the 2023 assembly elections. With political parties and leaders highly active in the state, the NPP has announced a list of 58 candidates for elections to the 60-member assembly in the state. The BJP is yet to do so.

Sangma, who is the NPP supremo and chief minister of Meghalaya, leads the ruling six-party Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA). The BJP, which has two MLAs in the state, is part of the MDA. The MDA government is the third coalition to last its full term in power in the state in over 50 years, PTI reports.

However, the cordial ties between the two parties seem to have turned sour over the last five years. Last year, Sangma announced that his party will contest the 2023 Meghalaya elections alone. "We've contested elections on our own, this is not something new. It's just not having an alliance with BJP, we don't have an alliance with any political party because we believe that elections are on ideology," Sangma was quoted by ANI as saying.

On the difference of opinion with the BJP , Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma said, "We've worked with NDA on a governance basis and have supported them. But if specific issues and agendas go against people, then we don't shy away from taking a stand and letting the BJP and NDA know that it's not good for people."

NPP will be going alone in Nagaland and Tripura too where elections are being held.

Here are some of the key issues that might have pushed the NPP away from the BJP:

1. Universal Civil Code:

While the BJP has time and again reiterated its demand for a Uniform Civil Code or UCC, Conrad Sangma has clearly opposed it. The UCC calls for a common civil code or common law for every citizen in India, irrespective of religion and caste. Conrad recently argued that the law "would not go with the culture of the state".

“UCC would also define how the property would be transferred to the children. So if the UCC says that it has to go to the eldest son like it is done in other parts of the country, it would not go with the culture of the state where we give it to the youngest daughter in many tribes," he was quoted by NDTV as saying. He added that if the whole concept of UCC could change the cultural practices of Meghalaya, "then obviously that's something that we as a state, as a party, cannot accept it."

2. Citizenship (Amendment) Act: This Act was another flashpoint on which the NPP and the BJP clashed. While the BJP was adamant in bringing in the CAA, Sangma had opposed the decision and emphasised the need to exempt Assam and the whole of Meghalaya from the ambit of the ACT. This was amid massive protests in Assam.

3. Arrest of BJP state vice-president Bernard N Marak: The Meghalaya BJP leader was arrested last year for allegedly running a brothel in his farmhouse. He leader was later released on bail but the case led to a disenchantment between the BJP and the NPP. Alleging a "political conspiracy" against him, Marak reportedly claimed that he was being framed by the police at the behest of Chief Minister Conrad Sangma. According to a Hindu report, the BJP had decided to field Marak against Sangma in the upcoming elections.

4. Corruption in Meghalaya govt: In an interview with the Indian Express, BJP in-charge for Meghalaya M Chuba Ao alleged that there is a lot of corruption in the MDA government. "If we continue with them, people will blame us, saying we were part of the corruption. The BJP has zero tolerance for corruption," he was quoted as saying.

5. 'Understand dynamics of Northeast': In 2021, Sangma said the BJP is unlikely to fill the gap political space by the Congress's shrinking in the Northeast. He asked if the BJP is even sustainable.

"If you know a party like BJP is able to adapt and understand the dynamics of Northeast and give that space and that flexibility, then maybe we’ll see that kind of thing happening. But in all likelihood, it may not happen," he was quoted by The Print as saying.

According to a Hindustan Times report, Conrad Sangma had accused the BJP of obstructing development of the state.

6. AFSPA: Conrad Sangma had been vocal about repealing the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) in the state. Sangma was all praise for the BJP-led central government when in March last year, Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced the reduction of the disturbed areas under the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) in Nagaland, Assam and Manipur after decades.

Conrad Sangma had then said, "This is another reflection of the concerns that PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah have for the people of the North-East. We've been always stressed that AFSPA is an act gone beyond its time and is something that is not really achieving the objective it was meant to."

These were some of the incidents where the BJP and the NPP were at loggerheads. While this is one of the factors that might pose a challenge to the BJP and the coalition government in the state, here's a look at some issues in the state that might affect poll outcome:

1. Anti-incumbency: According to reports, the MDA government in Meghalaya might be facing anti-incumbency due to allegations of corruption. "Lack of development and alleged irregularities in implementation of flagship programmes are the main issues against the government. Thousands of vacant posts have not been filled. All initiatives taken up by the preceding government have gone down the drain,” said Mukul Sangma, who switched from the Congress to the TMC last year.

However, NPP leader W Kharlukhi dismissed these theories. "There is a solid pro-incumbency sentiment. I would like to remind you that the NPP defied predictions to sweep all three seats in the November 2021 by-elections," he was quoted by the Hindustan Times as saying.

2. BJP's “anti-Christian” image: The BJP is yet to shrug off its "anti-Christian" image in the Christian-majority state of Meghalaya. BJP’s Sanbor Shullai rubbished that claim as “propaganda” by other political parties and was quoted by the Indian Express as saying: “BJP Is not anti-Christian. Even Christian states like Nagaland have elected BJP,” he said, adding that people have recognised the “good work of Prime Minister Narendra Modi".

3. Assam-Meghalaya border issue: Assam and Meghalaya recently resolved a Assam and Meghalaya recently resolved a five-decade-old boundary issue . Three Regional Committees headed by cabinet ministers from both states will now be formed to resolve boundary disputes in the six remaining areas of difference.

Meghalaya election 2023 | A factsheet

The Meghalaya assembly polls will be held on February 27 this year and the counting of votes will take place on March 2. In 2018, the NPP won 19 seats in the last elections and formed the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) with the HSDP, UDP, PDF and BJP to deny the Congress another term in the state. The Congress was the single-largest party after the 2018 elections, in which it won 21 seats.

Current composition of the 60-assembly seat: 42 seats are being held by NPP, 20 by UDP, eight by AITC, eight by PDF, two by BJP and two by NCP, one by Independent. There's one vacant.

Recently, Meghalaya PHE Minister Renikton Tongkhar and four other sitting MLAs resigned from the Assembly on Wednesday. Moreover, four MLAs from Meghalaya - Ferlin Sangma, Samuel Sangma, Benedic Marak and HM Shangpliang had joined the BJP in Delhi in the presence of party president JP Nadda in December last year.

(With inputs from agencies)