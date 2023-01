Meghalaya Assembly Elections: List of Congress, UDP, TMC, NPP candidates

The elections for the 60-member Meghalaya Legislative Assembly are slated to be held in March. The incumbent National People's Party, which formed the government in 2018 with allies, is hoping to stay in power without alliances.

Meanwhile its former allies in the North-East Democratic Alliance, the United Democratic Party will hope to recreate their success in Assam in Meghalaya. The Indian National Congress will also be in the fray to win seats and keep their MLAs secure. At the same time, the current leader of the opposition, the All India Trinamool Congress hopes to extend its political power outside of West Bengal.