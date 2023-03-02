English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homepolitics NewsMeghalaya Assembly Election Results 2023: Cong, BJP state chiefs lose Sutnga Saipung and West Shillong seats

Meghalaya Assembly Election Results 2023: Cong, BJP state chiefs lose Sutnga Saipung and West Shillong seats

Meghalaya Assembly Election Results 2023: Cong, BJP state chiefs lose Sutnga Saipung and West Shillong seats
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Mar 2, 2023 6:29:43 PM IST (Updated)

Both BJP State chief Ernest Mawrie and Congress state chief Vincent H Pala suffered defeat at the hands of regional parties in the Meghalaya Assembly Elections 2023.

After the third round of counting, the ruling National People's Party (NPP) emerged as the largest party in Meghalaya. At the time of writing, NPP has won 19 seats and is leading in 8 seats in the 60-member assembly. Other parties including Congress, BJP and the Trinamool Congress have suffered major losses at the hands of the local parties NPP and United Democratic Party (UDP).

Recommended Articles

View All
SC Directives On Adani-Hindenburg PILs | A non-regulatory panel to prob a regulatory failure

SC Directives On Adani-Hindenburg PILs | A non-regulatory panel to prob a regulatory failure

Mar 2, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read

G20 Foreign Ministers' Meet | As leading economies of the world, we also have a responsibility towards those who are not— PM Modi

G20 Foreign Ministers' Meet | As leading economies of the world, we also have a responsibility towards those who are not— PM Modi

Mar 2, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Virat proposes, Rohit disposes — Should India host Test matches only in limited venues?

Virat proposes, Rohit disposes — Should India host Test matches only in limited venues?

Mar 2, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

G20 Foreign Ministers' Meet | India sets the context saying food and energy security are the immediate anxieties

G20 Foreign Ministers' Meet | India sets the context saying food and energy security are the immediate anxieties

Mar 2, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read


The state BJP Chief Ernest Mawrie has lost from West Shillong. He got 20.07 percent of the vote share, according to the Election Commission of India's website. Paul Lyngdoh of the UDP emerged as the victor with 7,917 (42.14 percent) votes, defeating his closest rival Mohendro Rapsang of the NPP by 3,485 votes.
ALSO READ |
 Meghalaya Winning Candidates List 2023: Full list of winners from BJP, NPP, UDP and TMC
Ahead of counting, Mawrie said his party would win 10-15 seats in this election in Meghalaya and without BJP, no one party will be able to form the next government in Meghalaya, ANI reported.
State Congress chief Vincent H Pala lost to NPP's Santa Mary Shylla by 1,828 votes in the Sutnga Saipung seat. Pala secured 15,136 (34.86 percent) votes while Santa Mary Shylla got 17,034 (39.23 percent) votes.
The regional party UDP’s chief Metbah Lyngdoh won the Mairang seat by a thin margin of 155 votes against Congress candidate Batskhem Ryntathiang.
TMC also suffered major losses at the hands of NPP. NPP’s Sanjay A. Sangma defeated TMC's Dikkanchi D Shira by a margin of 1,718 votes in Mahendraganj assembly seat.
TMC leader Mukul Sangma's brother, Zenith Sangma, also lost to NPP candidate Subhir Marak from Rangsakona constituency.
ALSO READ |  Tripura Election Result 2023 LIVE: BJP retains power, wins 32 seats
In another major development, James Sangma, a three-time NPP MLA and the elder brother of Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma lost to TMC’s Rupa Marak in the Dadenggre constituency with a margin of mere 18 votes, as per the ECI website.
Meghalaya went to polls on February 27 with nearly 77.9 percent of the electorate exercising their franchise. The counting began at 8 am today and as per trends, the NPP is looking to be near the majority mark and an alliance between BJP in NPP is likely.
(Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
First Published: Mar 2, 2023 6:09 PM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Assembly Election 2023assembly election resultBJPCongressMeghalayaNPP

Previous Article

Nagaland Winning Candidates List 2023: Full list of BJP, NPF and Congress leaders

Next Article

Tripura Election Result 2023 LIVE: BJP-led alliance wins 33 seats, retains power

Shows

View All

Top Budget Opinions

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X