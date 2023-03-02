Meghalaya Assembly Election Results 2023: Cong, BJP state chiefs lose Sutnga Saipung and West Shillong seats

Both BJP State chief Ernest Mawrie and Congress state chief Vincent H Pala suffered defeat at the hands of regional parties in the Meghalaya Assembly Elections 2023.

After the third round of counting, the ruling National People's Party (NPP) emerged as the largest party in Meghalaya. At the time of writing, NPP has won 19 seats and is leading in 8 seats in the 60-member assembly. Other parties including Congress, BJP and the Trinamool Congress have suffered major losses at the hands of the local parties NPP and United Democratic Party (UDP).

The state BJP Chief Ernest Mawrie has lost from West Shillong. He got 20.07 percent of the vote share, according to the Election Commission of India's website. Paul Lyngdoh of the UDP emerged as the victor with 7,917 (42.14 percent) votes, defeating his closest rival Mohendro Rapsang of the NPP by 3,485 votes.

Ahead of counting, Mawrie said his party would win 10-15 seats in this election in Meghalaya and without BJP, no one party will be able to form the next government in Meghalaya, ANI reported.

State Congress chief Vincent H Pala lost to NPP's Santa Mary Shylla by 1,828 votes in the Sutnga Saipung seat. Pala secured 15,136 (34.86 percent) votes while Santa Mary Shylla got 17,034 (39.23 percent) votes.

The regional party UDP’s chief Metbah Lyngdoh won the Mairang seat by a thin margin of 155 votes against Congress candidate Batskhem Ryntathiang.

TMC also suffered major losses at the hands of NPP. NPP’s Sanjay A. Sangma defeated TMC's Dikkanchi D Shira by a margin of 1,718 votes in Mahendraganj assembly seat.

TMC leader Mukul Sangma's brother, Zenith Sangma, also lost to NPP candidate Subhir Marak from Rangsakona constituency.

In another major development, James Sangma, a three-time NPP MLA and the elder brother of Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma lost to TMC’s Rupa Marak in the Dadenggre constituency with a margin of mere 18 votes, as per the ECI website.

Meghalaya went to polls on February 27 with nearly 77.9 percent of the electorate exercising their franchise. The counting began at 8 am today and as per trends, the NPP is looking to be near the majority mark and an alliance between BJP in NPP is likely.