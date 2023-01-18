Meghalaya Election 2023 full schedule: Voting to be held on Feb 27, results on March 2

The tenure of the incumbent 10th Meghalaya Legislative Assembly, which consists of 60 seats, is scheduled to end on 15 March.

Voting for the Meghalaya Assembly Election 2023 will be held on February 27, 2023 and results will be declared on March 2, the Election Commission of India announced on Wednesday. Beside Meghalaya, poll schedules of Tripura and Nagaland were also announced.

Nagaland and Meghalaya will head to polls together on the same day.

The tenure of the incumbent 10th Meghalaya Legislative Assembly, which consists of 60 seats, is scheduled to end on 15 March.

Here's the full schedule of the Meghalaya Assembly election 2023:

Date of issue of Gazette notification January 31 (Tuesday) Last date of making notifications February 7 (Tuesday) Date of scrutiny of nominations February 8 (Wednesday) Last date of withdrawal of candidature February 10 (Friday) POLL DATE February 27 (Monday) Date of counting March 2 (Thursday) Date before which election shall be completed March 4 (Saturday)

Poll dates were decided keeping in mind the examination schedule of school students, especially those in the CBSE board, Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said during the Wednesday press conference.

The upcoming assembly will be the 11th since its conception and represents key regions of the state such as Shillong, the Khasi Hills, the Jaintia Hills and the Garo Hills.

The incumbent National People's Party (NPP), which formed the government in 2018 with allies, is hoping to stay in power without alliances. Candidates from the United Democratic Party (UDP), the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) and the Indian National Congress (INC) will also be contesting the elections in Meghalaya

Chief Minister Conrad Sangma's NPP party currently holds 20 seats, accounting for 20.6 percent of the House. The UDP holds eight seats, the Bharatiya Janata Party has three and the People's Democratic Front holds two.

Opposition leader AITC holds eight seats and the Nationalist Congress Party has one.

PTI in December 2022 reported that Meghalaya has over 21.11 lakh eligible voters.