Meghalaya Assembly Election 2023: Check full list of BJP candidates — 'M Power Meghalaya' is party's tagline

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will contest in all 60 assembly seats in the 2023 Meghalaya election. Its campaign tagline will be 'M Power Meghalaya' which stands for a Modi-powered Meghalaya, the party announced. The Meghalaya assembly election 2023 will be held on February 27 and results will be declared on March 2.

The BJP on Thursday released a full list of its party's candidates that contest a seat in the 2023 Meghalaya Assembly Election. Meghalaya's BJP state president Ernest Mawrie will contest from the West Shillong constituency.

"A double-engine government will be formed there," BJP National Secretary Rituraj Sinha said in a press conference on Thursday.

