homepolitics News

Meghalaya Assembly Election 2023: Check full list of BJP candidates — 'M Power Meghalaya' is party's tagline
By CNBCTV18.com Feb 2, 2023 1:35:59 PM IST (Updated)

Meghalaya election 2023: Meghalaya's BJP state president Ernest Mawrie will contest from the West Shillong constituency. Here's the full list of BJP candidates contesting the 60 assembly seats in this year's elections in Meghalaya:

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will contest in all 60 assembly seats in the 2023 Meghalaya election. Its campaign tagline will be 'M Power Meghalaya' which stands for a Modi-powered Meghalaya, the party announced. The Meghalaya assembly election 2023 will be held on February 27 and results will be declared on March 2.

The BJP on Thursday released a full list of its party's candidates that contest a seat in the 2023 Meghalaya Assembly Election. Meghalaya's BJP state president Ernest Mawrie will contest from the West Shillong constituency.
"A double-engine government will be formed there," BJP National Secretary Rituraj Sinha said in a press conference on Thursday.
Here's the full list of BJP candidates contesting the 60 assembly seats in this year's elections in Meghalaya:
Serial no.CandidateConstituency
1Rimiki SariNartiang (ST)
2Allan Keith SuchiangJowai (ST)
3Lakhon BiamRaliang (ST)
4Currentis RabonMowkaiaw (ST)
5Krison LangstangSutnga Saipung (ST)
6Bhayes ChyrmangKhliehriat (ST)
7Firstborn MannerAmlarem (ST)
8Evarist MyrsingMawhati (ST)
9Marian MaringNongpoh (ST)
10Riya SangmaJirang (ST)
11Duruth MajawUmsning (ST)
12Shanbor RamdeUmroi (ST)
13Highlander KharmalkiMawryngkneng (ST)
14Alexander Laloo HekPynthorumkhrah
15Wandonbok JyrwaMawlai (ST)
16Wankitbok PoshnaEast Shillong (ST)
17Mariahom KharkrangNorth Shillong (ST)
18Ernest MawrieWest Shillong
19Sanbor ShullaiSouth Shillong
20Samuel HashahMylliem (ST)
21David KharsatiNongthymmai (ST)
22David T. KharkongorNongkrem (ST)
23Seraph Eric KharbukiSohiong (ST)
24Wossaroi RaniMawphlang (ST)
25Himalaya Muktan ShangpliangMawsynram (SD
26Arena HynniewtaShella (ST)
27Rowelly KhongsniPynursla (SD
28Micheal Ronnie KshiarSohra (ST)
29Counsellor MukhimMawkynrew (ST)
30Mark Rinaldy SawkmieMairang (ST)
31Darikmen L MarshillongMawthadraishan (ST)
32Diosstarness JyndiangNongstoin (ST)
33Spasterlin NongremRambrai Jyrngam (SD
34Bijoy KynterMawshynrut (ST)
35Martin M DanggoRanikor (ST)
36Bity JyrwaMawkyrwat (ST)
37Elstone D MarakKharkutta (ST)
38Sengnab Ch. MominMendipathar (ST)
39Sukharam K.SangmaResubelpara (ST)
40Herrendro A SangmaBajengdoba (ST)
41Thomas N MarakSongsak (ST)
42Rapiush Ch SangmaRongjeng (ST)
43Raknang Ch MominWilliam Nagar (ST)
44Benedic R MarakRaksamgre (ST)
45Rahinath Barchung (RABHA)Tikrikilla (ST)
46Edmond K SangmaPhulbari
47BaKul Ch Hajong (HAJONG)Rajbala
48Ferlin C A SangmaSelsella (ST)
49Braining R MarakDadenggre (ST)
50Adamkid M SangmaNorth Tura (ST)
51Bernard N MarakSouth Tura (ST)
52Dipul R MarakRangsakona (ST)
53Premananda Koch (KOCH)Ampati (ST)
54Tingku N MarakMahendraganj (ST)
55Boston MarakSalmanpara (ST)
56Daniel M SangmaGambegre (ST)
57Akki A SangmaDalu (ST)
58Calis G MominRongara Siju (ST)
59Novembirth Ch MarakChokpot (ST)
60Samuel M SangmaBaghmara (ST)
First Published: Feb 2, 2023 1:27 PM IST
