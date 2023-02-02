Meghalaya Assembly Election 2023: Check full list of BJP candidates — 'M Power Meghalaya' is party's tagline

Follow real-time updates on Union Budget 2023Catch exclusive videos on Union Budget 2023 from CNBC-TV18
Meghalaya election 2023: Meghalaya's BJP state president Ernest Mawrie will contest from the West Shillong constituency. Here's the full list of BJP candidates contesting the 60 assembly seats in this year's elections in Meghalaya:
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will contest in all 60 assembly seats in the 2023 Meghalaya election. Its campaign tagline will be 'M Power Meghalaya' which stands for a Modi-powered Meghalaya, the party announced. The Meghalaya assembly election 2023 will be held on February 27 and results will be declared on March 2.
The BJP on Thursday released a full list of its party's candidates that contest a seat in the 2023 Meghalaya Assembly Election. Meghalaya's BJP state president Ernest Mawrie will contest from the West Shillong constituency.
"A double-engine government will be formed there," BJP National Secretary Rituraj Sinha said in a press conference on Thursday.
Here's the full list of BJP candidates contesting the 60 assembly seats in this year's elections in Meghalaya:
|Serial no.
|Candidate
|Constituency
|1
|Rimiki Sari
|Nartiang (ST)
|2
|Allan Keith Suchiang
|Jowai (ST)
|3
|Lakhon Biam
|Raliang (ST)
|4
|Currentis Rabon
|Mowkaiaw (ST)
|5
|Krison Langstang
|Sutnga Saipung (ST)
|6
|Bhayes Chyrmang
|Khliehriat (ST)
|7
|Firstborn Manner
|Amlarem (ST)
|8
|Evarist Myrsing
|Mawhati (ST)
|9
|Marian Maring
|Nongpoh (ST)
|10
|Riya Sangma
|Jirang (ST)
|11
|Duruth Majaw
|Umsning (ST)
|12
|Shanbor Ramde
|Umroi (ST)
|13
|Highlander Kharmalki
|Mawryngkneng (ST)
|14
|Alexander Laloo Hek
|Pynthorumkhrah
|15
|Wandonbok Jyrwa
|Mawlai (ST)
|16
|Wankitbok Poshna
|East Shillong (ST)
|17
|Mariahom Kharkrang
|North Shillong (ST)
|18
|Ernest Mawrie
|West Shillong
|19
|Sanbor Shullai
|South Shillong
|20
|Samuel Hashah
|Mylliem (ST)
|21
|David Kharsati
|Nongthymmai (ST)
|22
|David T. Kharkongor
|Nongkrem (ST)
|23
|Seraph Eric Kharbuki
|Sohiong (ST)
|24
|Wossaroi Rani
|Mawphlang (ST)
|25
|Himalaya Muktan Shangpliang
|Mawsynram (SD
|26
|Arena Hynniewta
|Shella (ST)
|27
|Rowelly Khongsni
|Pynursla (SD
|28
|Micheal Ronnie Kshiar
|Sohra (ST)
|29
|Counsellor Mukhim
|Mawkynrew (ST)
|30
|Mark Rinaldy Sawkmie
|Mairang (ST)
|31
|Darikmen L Marshillong
|Mawthadraishan (ST)
|32
|Diosstarness Jyndiang
|Nongstoin (ST)
|33
|Spasterlin Nongrem
|Rambrai Jyrngam (SD
|34
|Bijoy Kynter
|Mawshynrut (ST)
|35
|Martin M Danggo
|Ranikor (ST)
|36
|Bity Jyrwa
|Mawkyrwat (ST)
|37
|Elstone D Marak
|Kharkutta (ST)
|38
|Sengnab Ch. Momin
|Mendipathar (ST)
|39
|Sukharam K.Sangma
|Resubelpara (ST)
|40
|Herrendro A Sangma
|Bajengdoba (ST)
|41
|Thomas N Marak
|Songsak (ST)
|42
|Rapiush Ch Sangma
|Rongjeng (ST)
|43
|Raknang Ch Momin
|William Nagar (ST)
|44
|Benedic R Marak
|Raksamgre (ST)
|45
|Rahinath Barchung (RABHA)
|Tikrikilla (ST)
|46
|Edmond K Sangma
|Phulbari
|47
|BaKul Ch Hajong (HAJONG)
|Rajbala
|48
|Ferlin C A Sangma
|Selsella (ST)
|49
|Braining R Marak
|Dadenggre (ST)
|50
|Adamkid M Sangma
|North Tura (ST)
|51
|Bernard N Marak
|South Tura (ST)
|52
|Dipul R Marak
|Rangsakona (ST)
|53
|Premananda Koch (KOCH)
|Ampati (ST)
|54
|Tingku N Marak
|Mahendraganj (ST)
|55
|Boston Marak
|Salmanpara (ST)
|56
|Daniel M Sangma
|Gambegre (ST)
|57
|Akki A Sangma
|Dalu (ST)
|58
|Calis G Momin
|Rongara Siju (ST)
|59
|Novembirth Ch Marak
|Chokpot (ST)
|60
|Samuel M Sangma
|Baghmara (ST)
First Published: Feb 2, 2023 1:27 PM IST
