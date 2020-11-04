Meet 'The Squad': The four progressive Congresswomen who've been re-elected

All four congresswomen — Representative Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Rashida Tlaib of Michigan and Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts have sailed through re-election.

The four women of colour took office in January 2019. Their major advantage has been their active social media presence, thanks to their progressive vote base. But the lawmakers also attracted controversy, mostly over their criticism of the US relationship with Israel.

So what else do we know of the lawmakers known as "the Squad"?

1. Ilhan Omar

Omar defeated a well-funded Republican challenger, Lacy Johnson, who was strongly endorsed by President Donald Trump in May.