Meet 'The Squad': The four progressive Congresswomen who've been re-elected

Omar defeated a well-funded Republican challenger, Lacy Johnson, who was strongly endorsed by President Donald Trump in May.

So what else do we know of the lawmakers known as "the Squad"?

The four women of colour took office in January 2019. Their major advantage has been their active social media presence, thanks to their progressive vote base. But the lawmakers also attracted controversy, mostly over their criticism of the US relationship with Israel.

All four congresswomen — Representative Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Rashida Tlaib of Michigan and Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts have sailed through re-election.

Ilhan Omar

In a tweet supporting Omar's challenger, Trump had tweeted," I’m endorsing you Lacy, you truly deserve it. You are doing a great job, and Omar is a disaster who wants much higher taxes, hates our Military & our Vets, demands Open Borders, and is fighting to take away our great 2nd Amendment. Good luck Lacy!"

Omar's family first came to the US as refugees from Somalia. After fleeing the country's civil war, they settled in Minneapolis in 1997. The 38-year-old mother of three is one of the first two Muslim women ever elected to the US Congress.

But the US lawmaker did come under the radar of the conservatives in April for her comments on 9/11. The Democrats later clarified that the comments were taken out of context.

2. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez defeated her Republican challenger John Cummings, a 60-year-old Catholic high school teacher who raised more than 10 million US dollars.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

According to

reports, Ocasio-Cortez, popularly known as "AOC", brought in more than 17 million US dollars in campaign contributions. Shortly after the results came out, the

congresswomen thanked her supporters in a tweet.

"Serving NY-14 and fighting for working-class families in Congress has been the greatest honour, privilege, & responsibility of my life. Thank you to the Bronx & Queens for re-electing me to the House despite the millions spent against us, & trusting me to represent you once more", AOC said

The 31-year-old lawmaker was born in the Bronx, New York to parents of Puerto Rican descent. She has a degree in economics and international relations from Boston University and worked as a community organiser, educator and bartender before deciding to run for office.

The Michigan Representative Rashida Tlaib, defeated David Dudenhoefer to grab her spot in reelection.

