Meet 'The Squad': The four progressive Congresswomen who've been re-elected

Tlaib joined Ms Omar as one of the first two Muslim women ever elected to serve in Congress. According to BBC, the eldest of 14 siblings, Tlaib became the first member of her family to graduate from high school, and then from college and law school.
Tlaib has also been a critic of US President Donald Trump and spoke in favour of his impeachment.
4. Ayanna Pressley
Ayanna Pressley emerged victorious in election race where she faced only the independent candidate Roy Owens, a pastor.
Ayanna PressleyCongresswoman Ayanna Pressley is the first African-American woman to be elected to the US Congress from Massachusetts.
The 45-year-old lawmaker was born in Cincinnati and raised in Ohio. She is the only child of a single mother. After assuming office in January, Pressley has been an active advocate of abortion rights, she strongly opposed an amendment that prevents Medicaid from covering abortions for low-income Americans.
A survivor of sexual violence, Pressley has also spoken up for better protections for assault victims. She wrote on her website that "the people closest to the pain should be closest to the power".
For our in-depth coverage of the US elections 2020, check out our LIVE blog